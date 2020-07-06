To the Editor,
We found a treasure when we found Memories Café in Oakland. It is a comfortable place to enjoy a great meal and a place with people who speak to us even though we are stranger.
Robin was so outgoing and friendly to us that day. The food is always so good, and we enjoy having lunch or breakfast at least once a week at Memories. Hospitality and customer service is outstanding at Memories.
We wish everyone at Memories the best of everything in the future because they are the best.
Sincerely,
Lyle and Carol Koenig
West Point, NE
