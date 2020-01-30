Dear Sir,
The December 5, 2019 issue of the Oakland Independent newspaper included an item that was of special interest to me as it included my name. However, I have not resided in the Oakland area since 1956, 63 years ago.
To my complete amazement I noticed my name in the “60 years ago” paragraph in the “A Visit with Yesteryear” section. While there would be many statements that would report activity in 1959 in the Oakland area, I am honored that you chose to print the item about Virginia Miller.
This issue reached me at my home in Oconomowoc, WI where I am Virginia (Miller) Follstad. Even though very few names are familiar to me in the current issues of the Oakland newspaper, I completely enjoy reading about what is happening in my hometown and surrounding area.
Thank you for all of your efforts to prepare in such an outstanding professional way the Oakland Independent.
Sincerely
Virginia (Miller) Follstad
