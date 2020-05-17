I would like to take a moment to commend the administration and the school board for Oakland-Craig. I had a concern relating to a school issue and I met with two administrators and contacted by phone five school board members. Everyone involved was very professional and understanding of my concern. They all listened intently and I had very good dialogue with all of them. They also thanked me for bringing my concerns to them. While I understand that not all issues can come to a positive resolution (this one was), it is comforting to know that we have school representatives that are approachable and willing to discuss issues that you bring to them. A big “Thank You” to all involved.
Aaron Arlt
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.