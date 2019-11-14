To the Editor:
In agriculture, we’re stronger when we’re working together. This is why we need to unify and amplify our voices and tell the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) we’re angry with their proposed fix to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). For far too long, the EPA has been destroying ethanol demand by granting waivers to oil refineries, eliminating over 4 billion gallons of biofuel demand.
As our nation’s second largest ethanol producing state and third largest corn producing state, our economy and rural way of life relies heavily on our corn and ethanol industries. EPA’s waivers are a blow to both sectors.
President Trump made a promise to restore the RFS by accounting for waived gallons of ethanol. However, the EPA is basing these gallons off the Department of Energy’s recommendations, which were far fewer than the number of gallons EPA actually granted.
Farmers have one more chance to change the current methodology. Contact the EPA today and tell them their proposal is NOT okay and DOES NOT align with the President’s promise to restore integrity to the RFS. There are over 21,000 corn farmers in Nebraska and nearly 2 million residents that benefit. If we can get even a fraction of these individuals to submit comments, we have a chance to make a change. Join me and tell the EPA to follow the law and account for all waived gallons by visiting NebraskaCorn.org.
Larry Mussack
Decatur, NE
Nebraska Corn Growers Association Board Member
