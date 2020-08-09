For whatever it’s worth, I’m a third-generation farmer/rancher in Holt County, Nebraska. I own and operate the farm I grew up on northeast of O’Neill, in the middle of the Grande Prairie Wind Energy Project. Grande Prairie is a 400 megawatt, 200 turbine project, currently the largest in the state. There are fourteen turbines within one mile of my front door; some are on my land, many more are on my neighbors’ properties. This November will mark four years of operation for the project, so I may have some useful insight regarding living with wind turbines.
First of all, yes, turbines do make noise. What surprised us most, though, is that so does everything else that catches wind-outbuildings, grain bins, and most of all, trees. In fact, the rustling of our trees when the wind is blowing drowns out turbine noise the majority of the time at our place-the exception would be the rare times when the air is very heavy-on those occasions the “whoosh” of the turbine blades is definitely noticeable, but even then I can’t call it intrusive. Shadow flicker is also much less of an issue than we feared-we have one turbine that catches the morning sun when the alignment is perfect, two mornings in early April and two in early October, lasting about an hour and a half each occurrence as the sun rises. Our solution was to simply pull the shades on our east windows for those six hours each year.
I’m primarily a cow/calf producer, and my herd lives under turbines 365 days a year. After four seasons, I can safely state that my conception rates, rate of gain, and cattle disposition have not been affected in any way by the turbines. The only time my cows seem aware of them at all is during the hot, sunny afternoons of summer-they seek out the shadows cast by the turbine towers to utilize the provided shade.
The easement payments from hosting wind turbines have been a godsend to our neighborhood during this extended low price cycle we’ve all been living with in agriculture, and despite the ongoing lack of consensus in our legislature we’ve found a way to take matters into our own hands here in Holt County to create real property tax relief via turbine capacity taxes paid by the project. We’ve also created about two dozen jobs here for wind technicians, which has allowed several local kids the opportunity to move back home with higher than average paying careers as they raise their families in our rural community.
We enjoyed broad community support early on with our project, and were fortunate to deal with honest, reputable companies throughout development, construction and operation of Grande Prairie. I support wind energy and I hope your community chooses to move forward with your project; in any case, I wanted to share my experiences with you and hopefully provide some insight and dispel some myths to help you make an informed decision.
Mike Zakrzewski
O’Neill, Nebraska
