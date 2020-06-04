I always think it’s important to stop and recognize excellence when you see it. Too many times the moment passes and I for one, think back and wished I had voiced my acknowledgement.
Today I want to praise the entire staff at Oakland Mercy Clinic. I want you to know how much I appreciate your professionalism, your empathy and your attention to the community. These times are unprecedented, and you all have handled yourself with grace.
No matter how many times I call personally, I’m greeted with a sense of urgency regardless of the issue. There is always a reassurance that the medical staff will come together as a team and resolve whatever the concern is.
There is not one staff member I could leave out because you are equally caring and knowledgeable but if I may, I wanted to finish by saying thanks to Dr. Martin. Thank you for the day you came in to tele conference with me even though I know it was your day off. Thank you for making me feel that we are in this together and thank you for your sublime care of someone very dear to me.
I personally want all of you to know that I see the work you’re doing and I’m grateful to have such an exceptional team here in town. Thank you to the Oakland Mercy Medical Staff.
Cristi Smith,
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.