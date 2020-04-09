Dear Editor,
In normal times, the work of Nebraska’s 19 local public health departments often flies under the radar for most of us. Their success is marked by what does not happen…injuries avoided, chronic diseases prevented, infectious disease that are contained and fizzle and never make the news. Over the past several weeks, all Nebraskans have come to understand what members of local boards of health have long known… local health departments play key roles in every aspect of our everyday lives.
The emergence of and response to COVID has meant huge disruptions for all of us. While many of us have been forced to scale back our work, our local health departments have scaled up to meet the challenges of coronavirus and lead community responses. Our local health departments are working seven-days-a-week on the front line, around the clock.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has contacted and monitored hundreds of people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or have other risk factors. At the same time, ELVPHD is working to help all sectors of our local communities understand how to protect themselves and others from infection—including churches, childcare facilities, restaurants and bars, hotels, convenience stores, hair salons, health and fitness centers, schools, and more. ELVPHD is working to contain coronavirus infections in facilities that house some of the people most vulnerable to COVID-19, including the elderly and disabled in long term care facilities as well as incarcerated youth and adults.
Our department is working arm-and-arm with our healthcare community—hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, EMS, laboratories and other health care providers. They are coordinating to make best use of scarce resources like tests, masks, gowns, and respirators. They are also monitoring the health of healthcare teams as they treat the growing number of community members with COVID-19.
Aside from response work, ELVPHD is communicating daily with local, state and federal partners to stay up on the quickly changing COVID-19 guidance from the CDC and from Nebraska DHHS. They also field thousands of phone calls from people like us… community members with questions and concerns. Local health departments are sharing the information we need so that all of us can work together to flatten the coronavirus curve and protect our healthcare system’s capacity to serve our communities.
National Public Health Week is observed the first full week of every April. Nebraska’s 2020 events marking the week have largely been postponed or cancelled. But this year, more than any year in living memory, National Public Health Week has meaning for every Nebraskan. As community members, as members of local boards of health, and as Nebraskans, we are grateful to the dedicated team at ELVPHD. We urge you to show your gratitude for their work by heeding their advice to all of us during this public health emergency.
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Keep at least 6 feet distance from any people we do not live with.
- Avoid gathering in any groups other than with people we live with. If a group is necessary, limit it to 10 people and remember the 6 feet rule.
- Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds each time
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough and throw the tissue away
- Avoid touching your face, eyes, and mouth with unwashed hands.
To find the contact information for your local health department, visit https://nalhd.org/about-us/nebraska-local-health-departments/.
Sincerely,
Dennis Kment, Chairman
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Board of Health
Paul Richards, Burt County Supervisor
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Board of Health
Sara Cameron, Burt County Member at Large
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Board of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.