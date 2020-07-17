Doug Nelson
Wayne, Nebraska
I’ve been analyzing wind for about 10 years, as I once considered getting into that business. Today, I ask myself, is this legalized money laundering or just one of the biggest scams in American economic history?
In 2018, I attended a Natural Resource hearing in Lincoln. Under senatorial cross examination, a wind representative admitted that Facebook is not connected to the Rattlesnake Wind farm with a long extension cord, and that the implication that it is, is nothing more than an “accounting and advertising gimmick”. Facebook’s involvement in wind energy came about by creating a partnership with Facebook, Tradewinds and ENEL, formed with the Omaha Public Power District to create a tariff that provides companies access to renewable energy sources. Details unknown…
A very expensive megawatt of wind-generating capacity produces about $52,000 per year on the wholesale market, hardly enough to hire a maintenance tech. You see, if turbines could be built for free they still won’t legitimately cash flow.
Wind financials are intensely complex. It involves a process called Tax Equity Financing, creating a 5-year equity flip from investor back to original developer. A project sale at this point will avoid depreciation recapture, and monetize previous grants, subsidies and credits into CASH. And the sale could be to another entity created and owned by the original developer.
Your money: The Production Tax Credit, one of several subsidies, is like tax free income to a wind investor. If he is only in the 33% tax bracket, the face value of a 2.3 cents/Kilowatt hour Production Tax Credit becomes in pretax reality 50% more; or about 3.5 cents/Kwh. If you consider the wholesale power market at 1.5 cents/Kwh, the PTC is a 233% price subsidy. Do this calculation for an investor in the 50% tax bracket and his pretax PTC is over 300%. Now you see what’s driving this so-called industry, and it’s NOT power production. This will break our dependable power producers. You see, with enough of your money the wind industry can afford to pay someone to take their power and still be profitable.
Your money and where is it going? ENEL is an Italian corporation based in Rome. It owns the Rattlesnake Wind complex and others. Those turbines were manufactured in Madrid, Spain. When ships loaded with turbines unload in Houston, they backhaul cash originating from your tax account, destined for European delivery.
Landowners, understanding a slanted wind lease and signing away your rights to a million dollar piece of real estate for 40+ years implies mental competence (or not). If you are not proficient in how this scheme works, better do some more research because this is over the paygrade of most of your government officials.
So, wind proponents, on behalf of the American taxpayer, please print in next week’s paper, in detail, an itemized wind cash flow that substantiates the local economic benefits, and also accounts for the required grants, tax credits and subsidies that are courtesy of the taxpayers. I have never seen one.
Doug Nelson
Wayne, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.