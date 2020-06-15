Being very involved in area development of renewable energy resources for many years, I was shocked when Burt County Public Power (BCPPD) informed me that they were no longer accepting net metering applications for customer generation applications. They claimed that they exceeded the 1% obligation required by state net metering law ( 70-2001-2003) and therefore opted out of the program, which is bad news for anyone wanting to offset their power bill using solar or wind. They will still allow interconnection (because the feds require them to), but they will set it up so they get even more benefit from your system than they already do.
When I looked at how this was being measured and compared I clearly saw how different units of measure (apples and oranges) were being compared, although they had the correct data available. I presented my findings to the BCPPD board and illustrated how they were unfairly comparing the figures to arrive at the 1% ratio. I pointed out that they were welcoming a big money solar farm and how they make money off net metering excess anyway. In the end, net metering makes no more difference to ourelectrical grid than conservation efforts they claim to support.
This was all to no avail as the BCPPD board decided that they were no longer interested in allowing consumers to benefit from this hard won state law. So remember, next time BCPPD board members try to portray themselves as ‘serving the people’ , ‘looking out for their customers’ or supporting renewable energy, the facts would indicate otherwise.
Robert Byrnes
Lyons, NE
