Dear Editor and Wrestling Fans,
Oakland-Craig Wrestling team will be joining forces with the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of the Burt County area by “Attacking From Every Angle” at a Cancer Awareness Night on Thursday, January 30th. This is in conjunction with the Wrestling Triangular against Tekamah – Herman and Logan View that begins at 6:00 pm in the Old Gym.
Please feel free to wear a color in honor of someone fighting cancer, or in memory of someone that may have lost their battle. The wrestlers are invited to wear colored socks (or another item) of their choice for the same reason.
This will be a fundraiser for American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of the Burt County Area. A limited concession will be available, as well as other small items to purchase. Information on ways to prevent or detect various cancers will be available.
We welcome any donations in addition to the concession stand proceeds. We encourage parents and fans to make a pledge for any of the following:
Total Team points (OC, Tekamah-Herman, Logan View, Combined Dual or Combined Triangular)
Total Pins on the night
Total Takedowns on the night
Total Reversals on the night
The list is endless…
Your donation will help Cancer Survivors in a variety of ways, such as:
Rides to treatments
Lodging for caregivers
Support counseling,
and many more things to assist the survivor in getting the treatments and support they need.
We look forward to Attacking from every angle with our Cancer Awareness night at our Triangular on Thursday, January 30th.
