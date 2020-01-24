Dear Editor,
Another blow has struck on the town of Craig this Sunday, January 19. In an 11-8 vote it was decided to close the doors of the Craig United Methodist Church at the end of May 2020. This will undoubtedly have a ripple effect on the other two churches in the yolk agreement making it difficult for them to stay afloat. The churches were the only thing the town of Craig had left. It is a sad and empty feeling.
Kathy Burghardt.
