Americans generally accept ‘bigger is better’, but has the success of the few come at the expense of the rural economies for the many?
The ongoing quest for ever increasing yields of corn and soy has been a wonder, but it has also resulted in negative impacts to the economic and natural landscape. Chemical use, overspray, soils stripped of minerals and reduction of natural habitat have all accelerated while agricultural economic opportunities have declined for the many while consolidated by the few.
Outside of our county borders, enormous food and grain processors have created a centralized food chain system based on our low-cost commodities where money from agricultural areas flows up to the processors and retailers. In this system, local producers have little or no contact with their customers next door. COVID-19 exposed the weakness of the monocultural, centralized food system very quickly. An example is when livestock producers are ‘euthanizing’ animals though they are surrounded by people who could eat it or food crops are being plowed under because the local infrastructure has long since been abandoned. Some of this is because of the centralized system, but also because people have exchanged self-reliance for the convenience of ‘just in time’ delivery. Have you declined a dozen local eggs priced at $3 because you can get factory eggs at the store for less? That short term benefit is now resulting in long term problems.
As a result, we run into one of the most painful examples of the negative impacts of the relentless quest for more corn and soy acres - deforestation. This damage entails the destruction of manmade and natural windbreaks that have served rural populations so well. I liken the tearing out and destruction of trees for the sake of a few more bushels of GMO corn to the buffalo slaughter of old, made by ruthless hunters running buffalo over the cliff or leaving the carcass to rot after skinning. It is short sighted and selfish with no regard to the future, and in fact, John Neihardt recorded that the Indians believed that the buffalo went back into the earth because white man could not possibly have destroyed the massive herds, actually we did.
Where do we think this road will lead us? I believe the future belongs to farmers who innovate and add value to higher value crops (human food, organic, food oils, etc.) and process these raw materials into products sold in regional markets while protecting our natural resources. People also need to be more self-reliant with gardens and storage as before. There are many lessons we can learn from COVID and the fragile nature of our food supply systems is a big one.
But we are Americans and there is nothing we can’t do if we set our minds to it. I pray we will learn from these events and build a more solid agricultural system that benefits producers, consumers and national security.
Robert Byrnes
Lyons, NE
