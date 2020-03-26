Why is it that the 31 days of January pass so slowly? I guess it’s because it follows my two favorite Holiday months. The month of January does not have a whole lot of things going on to look forward to. I once had a friend tell me not to wish my life away. It goes by fast enough on its own. But it’s hard not to want January to speed up to a little faster pace.
It sure doesn’t help matters that we are seeing the leaders of our country arguing at all hours of the day. I certainly hope at some point in time there is a consensus “to agree to disagree” and move on. The sooner the better in my opinion. I am guessing everyone is tired of hearing the same arguments over and over.
Why else is January so depressing?
1. For the entire month of December, there’s been lights, music, fun, presents and parties so it is not surprising that once the decorations come down, you come down too.
2. We are all a little poorer, with credit card bills showing up following the Holidays
3. A White Christmas is MAGICAL. When we get the same weather in January, it just seems damp, cold, dreary and MISERABLE. The sparkling frosty trees may be pretty from the inside looking out...but it also means the temperatures are cold and the streets are slippery. Going out for a walk isn’t nearly as enjoyable when there is the risk of falling. And no matter how many layers of clothes you have on, it is still too cold to be outside for long.
4. January is the time farmers start to think about filing Income Tax which are due March 1st. Never a fun time for anyone.
5. New Year resolutions don’t seem nearly as important as they were when you made them.
6. Friends aren’t in the mood to go anywhere either, so social life is pretty boring.
7. Reading Facebook posts were interesting the first couple weeks of January, but as the month drags on, no one has much to write about and the family pictures from the holidays have already been shared.
8. The scale has inched up after the Holiday’s, so there is that nagging feeling that before long you can’t hide behind sweatshirts and sweatpants. (Diets and exercise...Ugh!).
9. January is the only month with it’s own day designated as “Blue Monday”! It is true. It was first recognized in 2005 in the Northern Hemisphere. By coincidence, the date in the United States coincides with the day set aside as a Martin Luther King Day, so the concept is not widely known here. The equation used to calculate the day was derived by scientists and considered pseudoscience. (Pseudoscience consists of claims to be scientific and factual).
10. I read somewhere that January is the month dating couples split up. For those in a dating relationship, add a broken heart on top of feeling cold, broke, fat and fed up with dieting.
It is true, January isn’t any longer than seven of the other months with 31 days, but it just seems to drag on foreveeeeeeeeeerrrrr. Is it February yet??
February has a lot more to get us through another Winter month. Thinking positive...Both our girls’ and boys basketball teams are having a really good season; the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years; the Ground Hog might have some good news on the 2nd day of the month. Best of all, we are one month closer to Spring.
