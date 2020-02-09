Last week I attended a meeting with ten other Decatur residents on Wednesday, January 29th. By the end of discussion many good ideas were shared about what needs to be done to prepare for the Omaha Boats, Sports and Travel booth to promote tourism to Decatur.
Funding for rental of the booth will be a combined effort with $1,000 provided by a Burt County Tourism Grant and the remainder will be funded by the Decatur Business Group. Promotional items have been collected from businesses and individuals. Additional promo items will be purchased with money from the Decatur Business Group, The Village of Decatur and other sources.
It is the hopes that after people stop by the booth during the dates of the show they will be encouraged to visit Decatur. The village’s excellent location along the Missouri River, the three choice restaurants, the availability of lots for building homes, and the beautiful full-hookup campground are some of the positive points that will be promoted. Add to those factors, Decatur is on the highly traveled highway only seven miles from I-29. The variety of businesses in the small town is a rare thing in these current times. While other small towns have businesses closing their doors, Decatur has added a motorcycle repair shop and new owners have revamped a local bar/restaurant.
Mark your calendars and think about making a trip to Omaha during the dates of the show. The Boats, Sports and Travel Show will be going on February 20, 21, 22 & 23 at the CHI Center. Hours are Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 9 to 9, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. While at the event, look for some familiar faces at the “Only in Decatur” booth located across from the “trout fishing exhibit” and close to the refreshment venues.
Another meeting is scheduled on February 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the bank. At that meeting those attending will review how the display will be set up and take care of other final preparations.
