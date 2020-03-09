Oakland’s new dangerous dog ordinance singles out a few specific breeds, namely pit bulls, rottweilers, and Doberman pinscher or any mixed breed. Is this fair or even necessary? It's an unfortunate necessity and keeps with the ordinances of similar communities.
The failure of a few is having an adverse impact on those who responsibly care for their pets.
An incident occurred in Oakland where two dogs mentioned in a previous dangerous dog ordinance were found on more than one occasion roaming freely throughout the north end of the city. Two concerned citizens at separate times notified law enforcement. In an attempt to secure the dogs, one of the dogs was put down by gunfire for safety reasons. Understandably, the owners felt great loss.
All life is precious and the relationship between a pet and its owner can be very close indeed. Many dog owners consider their pets to be part of their family. Consequently, it is like losing a loved one when they pass away. It was not police officers' desire to have the incident end with deadly force. Every attempt was made to capture the dogs, but safety became an issue. And it is that safety that has raised the concerns of some of the citizens of Oakland.
Revisiting an older dangerous dog ordinance, the police department and city council decided that the ordinance did not provide the desired safety outcome as not everyone was taking the necessary steps to comply with the ordinance.
With respect to current owners of the breeds of dogs who have complied with the previous ordinance, the city is not currently asking the owners to get rid of their pets. They are allowed to keep them as long as they comply with the necessary steps outlined in the previous ordinance. At the same time, the city is not allowing any new dogs of the above-mentioned breeds to reside in the city limits. This is being clearly communicated to those moving into Oakland.
Oakland is not alone with this ordinance as Lyons and Tekamah passed similar ordinances in 2008 concerning pit bulls.
As much as we do not want to see the city do anything that would cause someone to rethink moving to Oakland or infringe upon someone’s right to own a pet of their choice, this is a necessary step to help ensure the safety of the Oakland community.
