A while ago Curt asked me to do a weekly Human-Interest story. During the cold winter months, I haven’t done a very good job with what I thought I could do. Coming up with weekly Human-Interest stories for the Oakland Independent and the Lyons Mirror Sun is harder than I anticipated.
I have ideas and reach out to the people I want to interview, and then the temperatures turn cold, I get sick or they get sick, or some sort of situation comes up. Next thing I know another week goes by and it’s Monday morning and I have nothing to send into the newspapers.
Just this past weekend I did get a good suggestion. Now I need to sit down for an interview with a very busy gal who has an interesting and unique hobby I know you will enjoy reading about.
I am always looking for subjects on Human Interest. Maybe you have an idea for me to follow up on. Perhaps you have a friend or relative who would like to share their story with others who read the newspaper. If so, I welcome your input.
The best news for this week is the warmer weather and the first signs of Spring making an appearance. This morning there was a line of colorful birds on our deck in line for the Sunday Buffet. Although we have been fortunate to have a semi-mild Winter, I for one have a watchful eye out for better days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.