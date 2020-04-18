However you celebrated Easter, I am guessing you made the best of it the same as everyone else. I hope you were able to find a way to be in contact with your family by phone or sending messages. I tried to make our Easter Dinner for two a little bit festive by making deviled eggs and Cream Puffs to go with Windsor loin.
As Charlie and I were sitting at the table having our dinner I thought about a message I recently received from Dick Miller, a longtime friend of ours from Oakland. The message he shared was the Bible Verse, Matthew 18:20. It reads “For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” It is a very fitting message now when we are advised to avoid any type of gatherings.
My phone dinged and pinged often throughout the afternoon. It also helped make the day better when our granddaughter sent the YouTube link from our church that consisted of beautiful music with Bryan Bohn on the organ, Cindy Blanc on Piano, along with solos by Darrell Denker and Mia Linder. Pastor Eldahl put together a nice service and as always had a meaningful message to share with his congregation and anyone else who had the link. The Easter Lilies on the altar were beautiful. Between that YouTube video and messages from family and friends, it was a good day.
As we head into the second half of April we look forward to hearing encouraging news concerning Covid-19. Stay positive, stay healthy and stay home.
