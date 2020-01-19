Cold Winter days, along with snow falling most of the day sure can make for a long weekend. All day long I have pondered what I could write about this week. Nothing comes to mind. I think I might just chalk it all up to Cabin Fever.
Past years I would be making plans for vacation and full of anticipation to go somewhere with a nice warm climate. This year we never got a trip planned with our group of friends, so no traveling to places with warm sunshine and white sandy beaches. White sand sure sounds a lot better than the white stuff that has been falling most of this Sunday afternoon here in Decatur.
This next week we will be going to Grimes, just outside of Des Moines, to watch our grandsons' basketball games. We have been looking forward to seeing them play this year. Our youngest grandson is an 8th grader and his season opener is on Tuesday at Ames. Our other grandson is a sophomore and he has a home game on Tuesday. Then both boys have home games on Thursday. Wish we were closer so we could watch more of their games, but this week worked out so we can watch them play twice in one week.
I will end the way I started, I haven't much to write this week. Hopefully you are staying healthy. Influenza is making its annual rounds, hitting hard in our area. I am happy to report Charlie and I haven't been hit with the nasty virus. Everyone I know who has been diagnosed with the flu had gotten a flu shot, so they had fairly light symptoms and haven't had complications. It's not too late to see your doctor to be immunized.
