These first couple weeks of 2020 have been pretty sparse as far as news around town. I looked back on previous articles to review what I wrote about since I started covering the Decatur news. By doing that, it occurred to me that without the volunteers in our community, there wouldn't ever be any news in town to write about.
Over half of the articles I wrote about last year included volunteers. Even this week, the article about the progress of repairs to Pop n Doc's noted the Kwikkels thanking the volunteers of the Fire Departments who responded to their fire.
Another article this week are the plans of the Decatur Business Group and the work being done to promote Decatur. The third article is to let the public know about the Art Exhibit currently on display at the Senior Center. Thanks to the volunteering of Matt and Judy Connealy, who do the behind the scene work, there are art exhibits for the community to stop in and view.
Articles throughout 2019 included the Chili Cook-off, the Easter Egg Hunt, Riverfront Days, and the countless things going on that weekend, the Halloween party, and the Parade of Trees with the Chili Feed afterwards. It is a well known fact that none of those things would happen without volunteers.
The Community Play is always presented to a packed house, but that would not happen without the talents of volunteers who spend countless hours rehearsing and preparing for the Saturday night production during Riverfront Days. Last fall, there were church bazaars and delicious meals that were enjoyed because of volunteers.
Let's not forget about all those who serve on boards like the town board, the cemetery board, the Maple Villa board, the Museum Board and its members....so many volunteers who offer their own time to keep the community active and thriving. The Sears Senior Center is always a site of activities and many of those things are available because of volunteers, one of which includes delivering meals when needed.
We are fortunate to have so many organizations around town: the American Legion, the Ladies Auxiliary, the 4-H Club leaders. I know I have not mentioned all the volunteers, but the list goes on and on.
One of the largest turnouts of local volunteers (for one purpose) was the disaster that happened in March when the heavy rains and fast snow melt caved in the wall at the Methodist Church. At the time it seemed an unattainable task to get that cleaned up and repaired. But with the assistance of (there it is again)...volunteers...the mud and mess was cleared away and now the basement of the church is once again back in use, even nicer than it was before disaster struck.
All volunteer organizations are always hoping for people who are willing to throw their name in the hat, show up and offer to help in many ways. One of the boards that is currently in need of volunteers is the Planning Commission. There are 9 seats on the Planning Commission Board but currently there are only 5 members. If there are 4 or more residents who are looking to be of service to the community, then please stop in at the City Office and ask how you can add your name to the list to be approved by the town board to become an active member of the Planning Commission.
Volunteering has its benefits, not only for our community, but also for the volunteer themselves. Benefits include:
Gaining confidence
Making a difference
Meeting people
Volunteering can help you meet different kinds of people and make new friends
Being part of the community
Learning new skills
Taking on a challenge
Having fun!
Thanks to all of you who volunteer and make a difference. Volunteers don't hear it often enough, but your hard work is appreciated.
