I know you didn’t ask me, but…
I was recently reminded of a story that my grandpa told me before he left this mortal plane. We all have the one story that we heard too many times to count and can repeat word for word. All of them had something to do with how things were when they were a kid, the story that was meant to show the grandchildren how much life has changed and usually for the better. My grandfather’s story was no different.
It always started the same way with him raising both hands. To this day it amazes me how without using a word everyone stopped talking at the same time and listened to him. It was a cautionary tale of his brother and him walking up the hill to the well at their house in Wisner back in the late 1930s.
As brothers do, my grandfather got mad at his brother and said a four-letter word. By today’s standards, the word wasn’t a big four-letter word. Well, their mother heard it from the window, and when their father got home from work my grandfather was punished with the belt until he was bleeding.
Now as a kid, this story was an eye-opener. It really did show me how things have changed, and for the better, I might add. Now that I have children of my own, I hear my own father telling them his version of his story. All this got me to thinking. What will my story be? Will they be as eye-opening as my grandfather’s was for me? What will the parenting styles evolve into for my kids?
You have the professionals talking about the importance of reinforcements and for every 1 negative you say to a child you should give 10 positives. You have the group of people that say time-out is all you need. I was of the generation that we still got a swat when we really misbehaved and got called out for doing something wrong.
When I got in trouble or got bad grades in school, I had to take responsibility for my actions because my parents sided with the teacher. Which I am all for, now. My parents always seemed to know when it was me and when it was the teacher. Trust me, siding with me was few and far between.
My parents have the opinion that the millennial generation is too soft. There are times when I was younger that I would have agreed, but the millennials are the ones with kids and listening to our parents tell their stories. I guess what I am getting at is that every generation has changed when it comes to their children.
Every generation thought that they had it harder. And from the stories that I have heard, they were right. I still believe that the goal of every parent is to make their children’s lives better than what they had. However, we shouldn’t forget the lessons of the past. If we were getting to the point where just telling scary stories of the past would be enough to deter bad behavior, that would be great. Unfortunately, I personally think we are not there yet, but if we find the right balance of past and new tactics, we might just get there.
Next time you hear that same old story think to yourself what will yours be to your grandchildren?
