I know you didn’t ask, but
My name is Jason Redding-Geu, I am a reporter for the Lyons Mirror-Sun newspaper. I know that none of our readers asked, but this is my opinion on what is going on in the world today.
This year has started off like any other. Life and the economy were, for the most part, looking up, but then we got smacked with one of the hardest things that our country has to deal with. Change. Throughout our history, we have accepted change, but only on our terms, and our time frame. Some things have changed for the better, and some we are still working on.
--I Know You Didn’t Ask--
All the changes that we have gone through in the last 100 years we did on our own and in our own time. I think that is why we are having such a hard time accepting the changes that were pushed on to us due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Everything from where and how we go out to eat, to the ability to safely leave our house, has changed seemingly overnight. For the most part, we seem to be handling it in stride and really coming together to help each other out. Organizations have stepped it up for people in need, and we are all doing our part to keep businesses open and our families safe. I give credit to our little town and our country for making the best of a bad situation.
--I Know You Didn’t Ask--
Then just a few weeks ago our country has fallen back into disarray again with another thing that needs to change. Racism and hate have shown its ugly face again. This has been a very slow-moving change for not only America but the world. It seems that once we have the ball rolling for a change someone comes along and kicks the ball back.
What is going on today with the protests and riots are nothing new under the sun. The reasons that they start are nothing new.
All through history we have been hearing the same song. It starts with an ugly act of hate, violence, or greed and it turns into a call to action from some well-minded people that just want the song to end. Then it just takes a very small fraction of the people that are full of hate and greed themselves to push it too far.
--I Know You Didn’t Ask--
I do see the hope that the song is going to end and real change is going to happen. I see it in our children. I see it in our 16-year-old African-American foster son. When he looks at my husband and me and says thank you for bringing me into your loving family. He doesn’t see us as gay parents- he sees us as his family. It is the same when we see him. We don’t see him as some black kid from Omaha, we see him as our son.
I am not the first to say it and I am sure I won’t be the last, but change happens with love and knowledge of understanding and tolerance.
I know you didn’t ask me, but this is my two cents.
