Do you ever feel like you don’t know what day it is? I heard on a morning news show that I am not the only person who has to think twice what day of the week it is. The news person commented these days are like the movie “Ground Hog Day”. Wake up to another day just like the day before.
Friday morning, I woke up to the sound of the truck picking up the neighbor’s garbage. I had to stop to think “Is this Friday?” It was... and I didn’t set out the bags of stuff I had ready to be picked up. Guess I need to put daily reminders on my phone so I can keep track of what day it is.
One thing I have found myself looking forward to are emails and things shared on Social Media. These past couple weeks I have received a lot of spirit lifting messages. There was one in particular that is worth sharing with you newspaper readers. I received it from our cousin who lives by Albion.
Household Conversations
I've just been talking about how bad things are with the microwave and toaster while drinking coffee and we all agreed that things are getting bad.
I didn't mention anything to the washing machine because she has a tendency to put a different spin on everything.
I didn’t get to talk to the fridge because he is acting cold and distant.
In the end the iron straightened me out, and told me everything will be fine, no situation is too pressing.
The vacuum was very unsympathetic... told me to just suck it up, but the fan was more optimistic and hoped it would all soon blow over!
The toilet looked a bit flushed when I asked its opinion and didn’t say anything but the doorknob told me to get a grip.
The front door said I was unhinged and then the curtains told me to… yes, you guessed it, pull myself together.
I hope it makes you chuckle too. I have often heard “Laughter is the best medicine.”
