This past week has been a busy one. I have been wanting to get rid of the carpet in the living room and the upstairs bedrooms that was in the house when we moved here nine years ago. Being stuck at home for the past few weeks got me looking around and picturing a change. Having a son-in-law who works for Shaw Flooring makes it easy to get good advice on what product is right for the renovation project.
If you drove by our house this weekend you saw a lot of activity and probably wondered if we were packing up to move because of the twotrailers and extra cars around. (We never had a gathering of more than ten people, so we followed the State Guidelines and Directives.)
The kids said “Happy Early Mother’s Day, let’s get this done.” What a wonderful Mother’s Day gift. So grateful for the help from Brad, Keri, Scott, and two teenage grandsons. The tear out started at 9:00 am and was done by evening.
By mid-day, they had the trailer loaded with piles of carpet and the pad from a living room and three bedrooms. The baseboard was nailed with huge nails, so it didn’t come off easily. Most of it broke, so that will need to be replaced.
When making changes, one thing leads to another. After the carpet was out, they got going on removing the laminate on the dining room floor and hallway.
They made it look easy as I watched from the recliner. They all agreed pulling up the carpet was easy but moving furniture from one room to the next had everybody wore out. Then there was the tedious task of pulling out staples. By then I was feeling guilty and got a screwdriver and pliers to help. Whoever put down the carpet pad was not afraid to use their staple gun. That padding wasn’t going anywhere.
All week long I have been working hard to get things boxed up to make it easier when we had help from our kids and grandkids. What I discovered, and actually already knew, is that I have too much stuff.
If all goes as planned and the new flooring gets delivered to Sioux City, after next weekend the floors should be installed. Then the final stage will be getting things back where they belong.
In the meantime, it will be a mess with things in boxes and tubs. I tell myself I am going to “purge” a lot of unneeded stuff. We will see how that goes when it actually comes time to make decisions of what isn’t needed. A lot of glassware and dishes have a history and memories.
What I know for sure, I will be glad when this “Mother’s Day Gift” is complete.
