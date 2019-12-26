It is hard to believe that 20 years have gone by since the Y2K scare. It was the subject of daily news and was everyone's concern, fearing what would happen as December 31, 1999 turned over to January 1, 2000. Technology experts did a lot of planning for the Millennium-bug or the Year 2000 problem. It was a costly situation for government agencies, financial institutions as well as private organizations, making every effort to avert the risk of losing technology to run their businesses.
I doubt there was anybody who wasn't wondering what they would find when they went to work the first business day of 2000. Would they boot up their computer to a blank screen, with no way of recovering enormous amounts of data that had been stored over the years?
Traditionally the new year is a time of festive get togethers, with everyone looking forward to what the upcoming year has in store and making New Year's resolutions. But that year everyone had a feeling of skepticism about what would happen January 1, 2000.
Expensive updates were made for every software program, changing from the previous way computers registered the date with the 2-digit year, changing programs to making the year a 4-digit number. But would that really be all that would be needed to handle Y2K. I remember it being on the news that other countries would change over to 1-1-2000 before the United States, so at least we would know what to expect. (Not a real comforting thought.)
Thankfully that whole situation was never a reality. January 1st came and went and 20 years later most of the population has forgotten all about it.
As the final days of 2019 slip by I want to take this opportunity to wish a Happy New Year to each and every one of you and send best wishes for a wonderful 2020!
