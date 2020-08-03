I know you didn’t ask, But…
It seems to me that when I was a kid we had a lot more meetups with distant family members. My husband’s side of the family is lucky enough to still spend time with their distant family. Every Memorial Day weekend we go out to the family cabin near O’Neal. The cabin, also known in the family as the “home place,” is the farm that his grandfather and his many siblings were born and raised on. Since then the property is shared by all the members of the family as a campground.
Recently, I was wondering how it is that my side of the family would get together more often when I was younger and his is still meeting up. It seems to me that it is all about a commonality for them. The home place was the place that everyone went to when they were growing up. It also has to do with the efforts of the younger family to keep up the gatherings.
When it comes to my family, we would get together one or two times a year. Unfortunately, it seemed that we were less and less inclined to get together after the old family members had passed. For many years my family seemed to get smaller. We almost forgot what it was like to have younger children running around and the importance of staying together. Almost like turning on a switch, my side of the family started getting larger after my husband and I adopted our first son and my sister had her first daughter. Not to mention my cousins all having kids for themselves.
My sister and I decided to take it upon ourselves to set up a family reunion. I love the idea of the younger generation keeping together. Communication tends to break down between families when they lose a member of the family. It is important to not let this happen. With my family, it was my Aunt Kathy and my grandma. Life got so busy and we seemed to go our separate ways, and build our own families.
I honestly think that it is never too late to change this. The fact that we are building our own families is the perfect reason to reconnect with the people that we grew up with. We should remember that our parents are now grandparents and our siblings are now our kids’ aunts or uncles. We are our kids’ past generations and it is our turn to take charge and stay connected. The last thing that we need in the world today is a family that doesn’t come together.
