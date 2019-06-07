Without following my own wisdom, what little there is, I find myself jumping from one section of the Joslyn Museum to the next. The art museum is full of beautiful, historical works of art. I have always believed that to fully appreciate the experience one should spend a couple hours looking over the work displayed on a single wall of its many rooms.
Upon each visit I find myself anxiously moving from room to room excited to see what’s next. Eventually, I get bored looking at the forest that I no longer want to see the trees.
I later realize that I forgot my advice of enjoying less instead of trying to enjoy it all at once. Consequently I enjoy very little at all.
The same can be said about much of life. If you are like me you find yourself always looking over the next hill or around the next corner to see what is there. We end up missing the joy in life looking for the joy in life. We miss the beauty looking for the beauty. Sadly, we miss God looking for God.
On a recent trip to fish at Summit Lake near Tekamah, we found ourselves moving from one spot to the next trying to find the fish. We left empty handed but came home with so much more.
As the sun set, I was able to take about a dozen photos in a three minute span. The colors of the sky changed several times and each view was spectacular.
From violets to brilliant oranges and reds, the Master Artist really painted a beautiful scene for us. Just when I thought I had an incredible photo the next one was even better.
The photo accompanying this article is 100% untouched. Depending on the press production, the brilliance is just as was captured by a simple cell phone.
As I think back to my trips to the art museum I wonder how much I miss always looking for what is next. Summit’s sunset reminded me of the word’s of Henry David Thoreau, “Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.”
Sometimes you have to slow down and look around to find that for which you are truly looking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.