I know you didn’t ask, But…
I don’t know about you, but last week was really long for my family and me. We had all the usual day to day stuff, but extra driving, extra shopping, and just a lot of extra stuff thrown into the mix. My better half and I also found ourselves taking it out on each other.
Now, I know in every relationship there has to be a little give and take on both sides. When one is having a bad day or is just not in a good mood, it seems that the other one is the opposite. I don’t know if this nature’s way of keeping the balance in a loving relationship, or just the way ours seems to work out.
On the rare occasion that we are both in a less than happy mood, I find it is times like this that truly test a relationship. How can you be a helpful listener when both of you have to vent? I don’t claim to be a relationship expert or an expert of any sort, and I know that you didn’t ask, but this is what we do in times like these.
It takes two to tango, but it only takes one to help. It only takes one in the relationship to realize that they need to put aside their stress and feelings and focus on the other one. In our relationship, I am usually the one that falls back. Not that I am counting; it is just the way it is in our dynamic. But even though I am the one that steps back a bit, I find that we usually have the same problems or figure out our issues together.
This week it turned out that our stress was child-related. Shocker- I know, right? Anyone who knows my husband and me know that we are new to the parent scene. We have an adopted 11-year-old son and a 16-year-old foster son. We came to realize in the last two years, that even though we are both in our 30s, we both have some learning and growing to do.
One of the many things we have learned is that it is okay to take some time for us and just us. Even though we love them both wholeheartedly, not every minute of every day needs to be about the kids. The kids will be alright. We couldn’t remember the last time we just went out for the night just us. With our younger son off visiting his grandparents for the weekend, we took the opportunity to go away for the night.
Now, of course, our eldest has our number and knew where we were. In fact, we didn’t go far at all. We just went shopping and out to dinner in Fremont, then instead of getting a room somewhere, we just took our camper out to the park. Our son didn’t really know why we were just at the park less than 5 minutes away. I simply told him that sometimes it isn’t the distance that you need. Sometimes it is just a change of scenery that you need. In other words, sometimes when you are in a relationship, you just need to be alone with the one you love. Even if it is just sitting outside talking and watching some movies before you go to bed.
