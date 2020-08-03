Have you gotten robocalls, text messages, or emails offering free face masks? Or maybe you've seen social media posts about free COVID-19 testing kits, "cures," or protective equipment?
Unfortunately, scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic to try to steal your Medicare Number and personal information. If anyone reaches out to get your Medicare Number or personal information in exchange for something, you can bet it's a scam.
The saying, “If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably isn’t true,” is good advice.
Con artists may try to get your Medicare Number or personal information so they can steal your identity and commit Medicare fraud. Medicare fraud results in higher health care costs and taxes for everyone.
Protect yourself from Medicare fraud. Guard your Medicare card like it’s a credit card.
Remember:
-Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare Number or other personal information unless you’ve given them permission in advance.
-Medicare will never call you to sell you anything.
-You may get calls from people promising you things if you give them a Medicare Number. Don’t do it.
-Medicare will never visit you at your home.
-Medicare can’t enroll you over the phone unless you called first.
It isn’t just scams concerning Medicare. Last week I received a call from Dale, Indiana. (812-489-7025). I didn’t answer, because obviously I don’t know anyone from Dale, Indiana. Normally those calls ring five or six times and they give up and call later. This call actually went to voice mail. I listened to the message later, curious what someone from Indiana had to tell me. The message went something like this, “This call needs your immediate attention. Your Social Security benefits will be cancelled unless you contact this number (822-489-7025). Then ended with, thank you, have a great day.”
First of all, Social Security, like Medicare will not contact you by phone. Second of all, why would there all of a sudden be a problem with my Social Security benefits? Nothing has changed in my personal situation. Plus the monthly benefit I receive are contributions I paid in during years of employment and the other portion was paid from my employers. I should add, what I receive each month is nowhere near what I paid in over the 50+ years I was employed.
To reassure myself I did get on my computer and opened the SSA.gov website and the first thing that came up on my computer screen was, WHAT DO I DO IF I GET A CALL, CLAIMING THERE IS A PROBLEM WITH MY SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS, SS # or MY ACCOUNT. Obviously, I wasn’t the only person getting these types of calls.
This information is some of what I found on the Social Security Administration website:
COVID-19 SCAMS
SSA OIG is aware of COVID-19 scams involving Social Security. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on these scams. We recently issued a fraud advisory warning the public that SSA will not suspend or discontinue Social Security payments as a result of COVID-19 office closures:
If there ever is a problem concerning your Social Security benefits, you will receive a letter directly from the Social Security office. The letter you receive will include your Social Security number. Generally, we will only contact you if you have requested a call or have ongoing business with us.
The latest scam trick of using robocalls or live callers has increased. Fraudsters pretend to be government employees and claim there is identity theft or another problem with one’s Social Security number, account, or benefits.
Scammers may threaten you will be arrested or that there will be other legal action, or there may be an offer to increase benefits, protect assets, or resolve identity theft. They often demand payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards, internet currency, or mailing cash.
Our employees will never threaten you for information or promise a benefit in exchange for personal information or money. Social Security may call you in some situations, but will never:
-Threaten you.
-Suspend your Social Security number.
-Demand immediate payment from you.
-Require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card, internet currency, or wire transfer.
-Ask for gift card numbers over the phone or to wire or mail cash.
Don’t be fooled! You should look out for:
-A caller saying there is a problem with your Social Security number or account.
-Any call asking you to pay a fine or debt with retail gift cards, wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards, internet currency, or by mailing cash.
-Scammers pretending they’re from Social Security or another government agency. Caller ID or documents sent by email may look official but they are not.
How to protect yourself and your family!
If you receive a questionable call, hang up, and report the call to our Office of the Inspector General. oig.ssa.gov/scam
-Don’t return unknown calls.
-Ask someone you trust for advice before making any large purchase or financial decision.
-Don’t be embarrassed to report if you shared personal financial information or suffered a financial loss.
Learn more at oig.ssa.gov/scam. The first three letters of the website address are stand for (Office of the Inspector General).
The final notation on the website was: Share this information with friends and family.
So that is what I am talking about in my article this week. Even if you aren’t old enough to qualify for Social Security, it’s more than likely you have parents or grandparents who do receive benefits. It would be in their best interest if you visit about it and make them aware of the possibility that they may receive calls from these scammers.
Callers can be ever so sympathetic sounding. The person who left the message on my phone had rehearsed her concern that I was needing her assistance and sounded ever so convincing.
The only assistance the caller will be getting from me is that I reported he message to the Office of the Inspector General. Problem is, by now the scammers have more than likely changed numbers and will continue to prey on the unsuspecting public.
