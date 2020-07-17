I know you didn’t ask, But….
What is trust? Is it something that is gained, or is something that is given in hopes that it is not betrayed?
I know this is a topic that everyone has struggled with at one point or another. I believe a lot of people don’t realize how much trust we give out without even realizing it. As a country we put our trust in the government, we put our trust in our school systems to teach future generations. We trust the clerks in our random stores that we buy things in that they are not going to pocket our cash or copy or credit card numbers. We even trust that the other drivers on the highway are not going to turn in front of us causing an accident.
This may sound cynical and I know you didn’t ask but, I don’t believe trust is something that can be gained.
We give it freely on a daily basis without even thinking about it. I think that is why it hurts so much when our trust is betrayed, and why it is so hard to earn it back.
Trust is hope. Hope that this person that you don’t know is a good person and will do the right things.
We live our lives handing out trust to perfect strangers but for some reason, we are more guarded when it comes to giving trust to people that we know. In my mind, this is where risk and consequence come into play with trust. With others, we know there can possibly be some legal consequence to their actions. We are wronged then we move on and usually don’t have to see that person again if that is what you want.
When it comes to friends or family betraying our trust, we take it harder. We start blaming ourselves for giving them our trust in the first place. When in reality we didn’t have a choice.
We may say that they need to gain our trust back. But how are they supposed to gain it back without us giving it to them first? So, we give it to them in hopes that they do the right thing and show us that they can be worthy of our trust. All the while, in the back of our minds we think they are going to fail or disappoint us again.
With all this said I do believe in second and possibly third chances. I don’t think there is a person alive that hasn’t fallen short of somebody’s trust one way or another.
I am not saying we should trust blindly because we can get hurt that way. But ask yourself, how did they lose our trust and do they deserve another chance?
Here is the risky part, you truly have to hope they are trustworthy otherwise what is the point?
