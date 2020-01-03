We may have rushed into “decoration take down mode” way before anybody else, but I couldn’t pass up an offer from our daughter and her family. When Keri asked, “Do you want us to help take down the tree and some decorations before we head home?” I was quick to respond with, “Sure, that would be great to have that done.”
I don’t really want to admit it, but the 7 foot tree I bought two years ago is getting to be more than I can manage. (Especially this year, since Charlie had hernia surgery at the end of November.)
A 7 foot lighted tree is heavy, and then lugging in huge totes full of decorations from the outdoor shed is probably something I need to think twice about doing next year. I sure don’t want to end up being the next one laid up with hernia surgery.
This morning I am just having a relaxing cup of coffee, thinking I need to get busy and get things back to the way it was in mid-October, before I decorated for Fall. Another new year is underway. The tree, the Nativity set, my Santa collection and the other Christmas decorations are back in storage. Memories of a wonderful 2019 Christmas are all that remain.
Now it’s time to think about what to get accomplished in 2020. I hope to finish what I started last Winter, going through photo albums and totes of pictures. You cannot believe how many totes of pictures we have.
Just as I thought I was making progress, Charlie brought me three more boxes of pictures that have been stored at the Oakland farm house. Wish me luck in getting through all of those. Some of the pictures I haven’t a clue who are in the them.
Some were taken with one of those cameras where the picture developed a few minutes after it was taken. That technology was fun to take when our kids were little, but unfortunately those didn’t hold up through the years. Hopefully our pictures we are currently printing ourselves will be in perfect shape years from now.
One of the boxes from the farm are black and white photos and I don’t recognize a lot of the smiling faces. Sad, but true. Nothing is written on them to give me a hint, except maybe the year they were taken.
I have come to the decision that all I can do is separate those into the “question mark” stack. Someone else is going to have to make the decision of what to do with them.
Many good wishes for everyone as we change to a new calendar, a new decade, and another new year. I enjoy covering the news for Decatur in the weekly Lyons Mirror Sun newspaper. I certainly appreciate everyone who has helped me this past year. I rely on community members to let me know about things going on around town so it can be shared in the newspaper.
I also appreciate hearing your comments. It’s nice to know you read the paper and that together we are covering what you want to read about. HAPPY NEW YEAR!
