Another week of social distancing, and WOW, I have gotten so much done. All those “I will get around to doing that someday” things I never got done are slowly getting checked off the “to do” list.
First thing was to clean out the spare little room down the hall that serves as the office and catch all room. First the closet. That is where all our unworn clothes were hanging. Funny how clothes tend to “shrink” when they are stored in the closet for a couple of years. It may have taken the better part of the week, but what a good feeling to have that room and closet cleaned out and organized.
While I am purging here at Decatur, Charlie is doing the same thing at the farmhouse. It’s the farmhouse where Charlie’s parents moved from Waterloo in 1967 with six kids. Turns out some of the things moved with them in 1967 were still in the farmhouse attic. Every day he comes home with a tub or two of things. You might have read what I wrote about the VCR tapes he brought home a couple weeks ago. This week one of the best things he has brought back was our yearbooks. What great memories, looking through those and reading the things our friends wrote.
My freshman yearbook was the Uehling Bobcats- the last year before the Hooper/Uehling consolidation. Most of what was written in my yearbook was about how sad it was to be forced to go to a new school. It was a big deal when we had a class of 12 kids that were like one big family and worrying about going into a class of over 70 where none of us knew any of them.
The next two yearbooks were from the years of being bussed to Hooper. Turns out those 60+ other classmates were as unsure about us as we were them. Somehow the consolidation plan turned out to be a success, except to come up with a school name. First we were just Hooper-Uehling, but after a year of not having Winslow and Nickerson included in the name, someone came up with a new school name.......Astro Heights!! My Junior year we were Astro Heights. Thank goodness that was short lived, and the name was changed to Logan View. Looking through the annuals there were very few comments about Astro Heights, but it was in effect long enough that our class rings had A-H stamped on it! When the name was changed, thankfully, to Logan View, we were given the opportunity to get new rings, free of charge. Everyone was much prouder of their rings with L-V.
By the time we were Seniors the new Logan View building was complete to a point that we started the 1970-71 school year in the new building. At least this year we were all in the same situation, with the Hooper kids unsure of where to find the next classroom too. There we were, out in the country, wide-eyed students moving through hallways and avoiding ladders and construction workers trying to figure out where to go in those pods that extended from the main entrance.
We thought we had problems, but it was nothing compared to kids today. Confined at home, no social interacting with friends, except through social media. One of my grandsons was born a few months before September 11th, the tragedy that turned our worlds upside down. Now his senior year was cut short, right when the best part was supposed to be taking place, like Prom and all the other events going on the last months of the senior year. The most important, the Graduation Ceremony, won’t be happening. My two youngest grandsons are in the final quarter of their 8th grade and sophomore years. Makes me sad for them and every other student who has to make the best of a crummy situation.
Our class of ‘71 will be getting together next year for our 50th class reunion. (Or hopefully that will be the case.) The way things are going it’s hard to say what to plan for next week, let alone plan anything for 2021. In the meantime, I keep in contact with classmates with Facebook, texting and some still sending Christmas cards. But nothing compares to going back and reading what was written in a high school yearbook. Priceless!
Hopefully this situation that we are all facing will soon be over and we can have lots of social events back on our calendars. Prayers for Medical Researchers, Scientists and Medical Professionals to come up with the answer and find a cure, the best way to treat Covid-19 and a vaccine to stop this out-of-control virus so things can get back to normal again.
