Debbie Krutilek
Lyons Mirror-Sun
Wouldn’t it be nice if the childhood taunt, “Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire” could really happen? It would sure make it easier to determine who is being honest and who is just blowing smoke!! Television ads won’t quit spewing out one political promise after another. It’s going to be a long time until November, that is for sure. The best advice I ever received is to believe “nothing you hear and only half of what you see!” Who and what to believe is a true challenge.
I recently received one of those Social Media text messages that end with directions to copy and paste and forward to as many as you can. This particular message contained a whole lot of scary things about the threat of Social Security being banished. The message gave all sorts of information, most of which is not true.
One of the pieces of information within the message is that Social Security checks are now called a Federal Benefit Payment/Entitlement? The message continued to explain the real reason for renaming Social Security Payments is so the government can claim that all Social Security recipients are receiving entitlements, thus putting them in the same category as welfare and food stamp recipients. Not true!
After reading through the lengthy message, I went into investigation mode. What I found out is: Yes, Social Security retirement payments are called “federal benefit payments,” HOWEVER, that’s certainly not new.
The word “benefits and entitlement” has been applied to Social Security retirement payments since the program was enacted in the 1930s. The Social Security Administration website, socialsecurity.gov, has factual information concerning “Payment of Federal Benefits.”
The website also notes that taxpayers contribute the bulk of the money to the Social Security retirement fund but that doesn’t affect its classification as a benefit.
In addition, the word “entitlement” has long been the standard terminology for payments made under government programs that guarantee and provide benefits to particular groups. The Social Security website goes into detail about dollars contributed to the SS retirement fund during your working years and when the required age is reached, you become eligible, making you “entitled” to receive the benefits. That’s not the same as a “sense of entitlement,” the negative connotation for the word “entitled” where people expect something they do not deserve.
The viral text message did have some correct information. It explained that we all contribute to Social Security, as do our employers. Then it goes back to making incorrect facts and figures of what we all should be getting, rather than what is actually paid monthly to the average retired individual. What it doesn’t take into account is the costs to administer the program. It is hard to imagine the amount of dollars it takes to administer the payout from Social Security. Whoever wrote the message did not take into account that the rate of interest on contributions goes up and down the same as any other savings and investment plans.
Another false statement in the amount that was calculated is the contribution rate. It calculated the bottom line on the current contribution rate of12.4 percent (6.2 percent for you and 6.2 percent for your employer) but historically the contribution rates have been significantly less.
Other facts in the calculation that were incorrect was the assumption that a typical current retiree who worked for 40-plus years earned an average of $30,000 per year in a working lifetime. Unfortunately most households were well below that figure for the majority of their employment years.
Finally, even though Social Security it referred to as an entitlement, the author of the Social Media message doesn’t seem to understand that Social Security is insurance - it’s an Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance program guaranteeing Americans get a minimum monthly payment in their non-working years. As with all insurance programs, some people will eventually receive less than they paid in, and others will receive more.
At the end of the message it directed readers to copy and paste and send it to everyone in their contact list. My theory on these types of messages is that they are a waste of my time. I am not forwarding Social Media messages that I can’t be sure are giving me reliable facts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.