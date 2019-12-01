I think I can actually say I am accustomed to gaining back the hour we lost in March. How can one hour make such a difference in my “inner clock”.
I am getting used to the sky turning gray at 4:15 and the sun shining in the bedroom window earlier than I really want to get up. I can make it closer to a 12 noon lunch time before wanting to eat, and no longer want to eat our evening meal at 5:30.
Being married to a farmer, his clock runs on the 4 seasons. Winter means moving grain and making plans for the next year; when Spring brings warmer temperatures it is time to plant, Summer involves irrigating. Summer also means paying close attention to the forecasts, hoping the weather forecast calls for rain, but not too much, without hail and wind. Then his clock changes to Fall, that busy time of Harvesting. The hourly time on the clock doesn’t really mean much. The sun comes up... you go to work; the sun goes down.....you start thinking about quitting for the day. He never has worn a watch, and unlike me, it doesn’t bother him one bit to be late getting somewhere.
Last week I read about the Winter Solstice on December 21, the shortest day of the year. The information about the shorter days from now until the first day of Winter told how the shorter days bring about the feeling of being more tired, a gradual loss of energy, a feeling of an irritable mood that seems to linger. The information referred to these feelings as SAD, (Seasonal Affective Disorder).
According to research, there really is a reason for these feelings that are sometimes referred to as Cabin Fever or Winter Blues. Good to know because everybody experiences these feelings sometimes. Less sunshine during these shortened late Fall and early winter days means less Vitamin D. The decrease in the amount of serotonin and melatonin in the brain affects mood and sleep patterns. Then to top it all, we deal with the stress of the Holidays.
Maybe the hibernating animals have the best theory of how to cope with Winter. But I really don’t want to dig a hole and sleep for five months. I would rather “dig” into some projects I have been putting off. This is the time for REFLECTIONS of good things from this past year. This is a good time to spend time with those who have experienced the loss of a loved
one or other situations when they need a friend. I think the biggest mood booster is to look forward to is December 21st, because that day, we will gain one more minute of daylight each day till June. Let’s hope the majority of those days are full of sunshine.
There are lots of positive things in our lives, so always keep your eyes open.....be on the look out for ways to lift your spirits. I recently saw a wall hanging with a list of 10 pieces of good advice.
1. Don’t get too much sun.
2. Be well rounded.
3. Stay cool.
4. Spend time outdoors.
5. Be a Jolly, Happy Soul.
6. Avoid Meltdowns
7. It is ok to be a little bottom heavy
8. Live Well. Life is Short
9. Ignore the fact your friends are flakes
10. Carrots are good for you, as everyone ‘nose’.
Oh, by the way, the advice was from a “snowman”!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.