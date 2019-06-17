It all began when my father purchased on old air-cooled Volkswagen Beetle when I was a child. I have great memories of that freshly painted forest green bubble with white interior. Playing in the park while dad waxed the car and riding down the highway with the sea air pouring through the winged windows in the front is forever burned in my mind. Of all the memories I have of that car, it was the tinny exhaust sound that little rear engine German automobile made.
When my family moved from Virginia Beach to the Blair, Nebraska area holding onto childhood memories became difficult. Nothing was familiar. Although that Beetle was no longer a part of our family, the iconic Beetle would soon find a way into our driveway.
As I recall, and my late brother might remember it differently, I was the first to have a Beetle here in Nebraska. It was light blue with black interior. It had an AM radio and of course, no air-conditioning. All that really mattered to me was that tinny sound.
Driving with a school permit, I began tootling around in that car while in Junior High. I look back and realize how smart my dad truly is to ensure my first car wouldn’t do more than 70mph downhill.
My brother, 3 years older than myself, had a white Super Beetle. But this isn’t about him.
To me, that car was in perfect shape with maybe a couple issues if any. According to a friend I was reacquainted with recently, it was a piece of poop. (My choice of words, I shouldn’t use his.). As I look back, he was right. The heater didn’t work half the time. The floor pans were so rusted you could see the road. It had a bit of rust… ok, a lot of rust. But it was mine and I loved the sound.
If memory serves correctly, I had that car through my freshman year. It eventually died. It was a sad day.
I think my fascination with the car came in having something to remind me of my childhood. Anytime I see an air-cooled Beetle on the road, I am sure to roll down the window so I can hear the exhaust. Someday, maybe I will be able to drive an air-cooled Beetle again. Until then, my 2013 helps relieve the dreams of owning another vintage Beetle. Although, I sorely miss the sound.
It has been widely reported that after 81 years in production, the VW Beetle will no longer roll off an assembly line anywhere in the world. As I often tell my kids, everything has a lifespan. Those within the somewhat goofy Beetle circles are crossing their fingers for an electric Beetle in the coming years. I guess that would be ok. I can still hear the tinny sound if I listen hard enough.
