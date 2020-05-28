Shopping at Nelson’s Food Pride the other day, the Beach Boys came on the radio. If anyone saw me in the store, they might have thought something was wrong as I stared at the soups on the shelf. As the song Surfer Girl filled the store my mind immediately went back to my childhood.
Growing up on a military base, friends came and went pretty quickly as dads were often required to move frequently. Fortunately, for the four or so years we spent on that base, our across-the-street neighbors didn’t change. Paul was my age and his younger sister was my sister’s. We formed strong friendships with them and watched others come and go.
As our parents would often get together, the four of us found ourselves listening to 45’s and one of our favorites was from the Beach Boys.
Surfer Girl was on the flip side to Surfing USA if I remember correctly. We held our own little dance contests with the faster song of the two and then waddled together with Surfer Girl. Great memories.
Our 5 senses are a wonderful gift from our Creator. They are not only useful in the moment but often help us to remember. Sometimes it’s a familiar scent or sight that brings back memories. I recently spent some time looking at satellite images of that base near Virginia Beach and remembered every street, ball field and neighborhood. It was a fun trip down memory lane. I had all but forgotten about our dance competitions until that song came on.
Another song that takes me back is Home Sweet Home by Motley Crue. My brother could sit down at a piano and plunk out whatever song he fancied. I have terrific memories of him playing and singing that song. He passed away more than twenty years ago. Every time I hear that song, I think of him being in a spiritual Home Sweet Home.
They say that broken relationships can ruin a song which ties some memories together. But a music can just as easily bring us to a place of happiness.
What songs “take you back?”
