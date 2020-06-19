Last week my article was about a possible way to cut down the mosquito problem in your yard. Plus, I promised to do some research about keeping gnats from taking over any time you try to be outdoors. Like mosquitoes, a gnat’s favorite targets are humans and pets. Wonder how many times I have said, “Stupid bugs, I am going in the house!”
Gnats are relentless. They get in my ears. They bite. When they bite, they leave little welts, but when they bite around my eyes I end up looking like my eye will swell shut.
They are attracted to water, so if I am watering plants or, of course, hot and sweaty, they zone in on me.
This parasitic insect has a particular reason for why they attack people. The female has to have a blood-mule to lay eggs, so they attack warm-blooded creatures like ourselves. But gnats don't just target people. They attack livestock as well. They're especially irritating to poultry.
Around this time of year, gnats come from moving bodies of water such as the Missouri River. They hatch out of moving water at certain water temperatures.
There are a few products you can buy that will repel these pesky insects. There are so many options of bug repellent, so check the label to see if it mentions that it repels gnats.
If you are like me, spraying yourself with chemicals seems worse than the bug itself. There are some other options that might deter gnats like Vanilla, Absorbine Junior behind your ears or putting on Avon’s Skin-So-Soft, but those won’t keep mosquitoes away. Plus, when it is so hot, sweat removes the products, and you are back to having bugs swarm around you. The one suggestion is putting a dryer sheet in your pocket.
But the best thing I know for a fact that works is something I bought over the internet. It is called “Bug Soother”. It isn’t cheap, but it keeps the pesky things away. It is all natural and smells good too, plus it is DEET FREE! The good news, it keeps mosquitoes away too. The label lists: lemongrass oil, purified water, glycerin, castor oil, vanilla, soya lecithin and vitamin E. Why does that combination repel insects? I have no idea, but it does work.
Other things I found out when researching is that gnats will disappear when water temperatures heat up. But recently temperatures were in the mid-90’s for 8 days in row. I am wondering how hot the water has to be to quit hatching gnats.
The last few summers gnats seem to have been extremely bad. Evidently Winter’s cold temperatures doesn’t kill them off because when the weather turns warm, here they are again.
If they are in your home, I found a recommendation to capture them. You can set out a bowl containing a cup of apple cider vinegar with three drops of dawn liquid dish detergent. The vinegar draws them in. Then the sticky soap keeps them from escaping.
It’s not just in the Summer when gnats are pests. Several times this past Winter we had them flying around the house. Information tells me those gnats are around because of “overwatering” house plants. (Makes sense because I am guilty of doing that.)
It is also possible that what was flying around the house last Winter were fruit flies. They supposedly get brought in when purchasing fresh fruit. Why is it I never see fruit flies hanging around the grocery store? Guess I need to ask a grocery store employee the next time I go shopping for groceries. Maybe they have a solution on how to avoid being bothered by those things.
