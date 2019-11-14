Thanksgiving is just two weeks away. It is about now I start making plans of how to avoid the previous year’s commotion of cooking a turkey and all the hubbub of getting dinner put together. This year I have a 21pound turkey! How is it possible to get that humongous bird done, and not take up the entire oven? I am going to need room for scalloped corn, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, all the things that make Thanksgiving a day to count our blessings and join my family around the table filled with everyone’s favorites side dishes.
I have done some checking with the experts who know more about turkey cooking than I do. I am referring to the ladies who made all the turkey served here in Decatur at the Methodist Church’s annual turkey dinner. I am going with their recommendations to cook the turkey and get it carved the day before. By doing that I will free up the oven, plus take away the “mess” of getting the turkey carved and ready to serve at the same time everything else is ready for the table, When I say “mess,” that is exactly what I end up with. It always amazes me when I see a perfectly browned turkey brought to the table and the person seated at the head of the table carving it in nicely cut slices on a perfectly decorated table of fine china and crystal glasses. I can’t imagine anyone being able to pull that off. But then I think I have only seen that accomplished on TV or maybe Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving Special. That isn’t the way it turns out at the Krutilek’s house.
My 2019 Thanksgiving goal is less stress and more time with my family, instead of in the kitchen. For the next couple of weeks, I will be checking on websites, looking at Pinterest, asking for advice of friends, and doing everything I can to make this year go smoothly(unlike previous years, when something goes haywire).
To name a few mishaps that have happened during meal preparations: tripping electrical breakers from too many crockpots and the electric roaster (that was the first year we moved into Decatur, and it took a while to figure out what the problem was); overflowing casserole of sweet potatoes and melted marshmallow in the oven; 2 years ago the potatoes boiled dry and the whole house smelled like scorched potatoes- good thing I had two pots boiling and the largest pot was ok. Several years in a row I found when I cut into the turkey, it wasn’t done. I figured out when you pack your oven too full, you need to add an extra hour or more to the time they have printed on the turkey packaging. (Even if the pop-up thing says it is ready.)
If everything goes as my well thought out plan.... everything will be done and ready at the same time. And I won’t forget the buns warming in the oven until we are ready to bring out dessert.... yes, that has happened too.
If you ever need advice of what not to have happen when preparing Thanksgiving dinner, just ask me. I can give you lots of pointers. The best part about families and holidays is that nobody ever seems to remember the things that are better off forgotten. Just the good memories.
Wishing you a Blessed Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.