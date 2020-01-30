Thank you, Siri, for the answer because I sure didn’t know. Apple’s digital assistant said that there are approximately 4,224 steps in a mile. Good to know.
It has been said that we should not judge someone until we have walked a mile in their shoes. (Of course, others say we should not judge at all, but that is a different matter entirely.). It has also been said that every journey begins with a single step. So, let’s take a few steps together to try and help us understand one another better.
Probably one of the most relatable interactions that takes place this time of year, that creates so much emotion, happens when it snows.
For the one scooping his/her driveway, the snowplow driver is evil as he pushes it all back. For the snowplow driver, those without a garage or driveway present problems as the only place they can park is on the street. The car owners are upset because their vehicles get buried in by the plow. To top it all off, school gets cancelled, so parents who work have to figure out what to do with their children. And did I mention, IT SNOWED! The older I get, the more I can live without snow.
A snow day is a just an example, albeit a good example, of the need to take a few steps, 4,224 actually, in someone else’s shoes. Let’s face it, life is a struggle. Physics reminds us of this. Hot coffee gets cold and cold tea gets lukewarm. Life is a constant struggle. No one is exempt from this struggle.
If we would just take a little time to consider what others might be going through, maybe we can better appreciate their actions rather than give us cause to condemn. If you are not up to walking the full mile, sometimes all it takes is a few steps to open your eyes to the need for compassion over condemnation. And let’s leave our middle fingers down and our fists unclenched.
