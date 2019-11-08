As harvest winds down in our rural areas, the need for caution becomes more important than ever. Be aware. Farmers are tired after weeks of long hours getting their crops out of the field. Adding to the stress is the start of hearing “snow” talked about by the meteorologists. My point is, there is a lot of farm equipment traveling the same roads you are driving during harvest season.
Last week, two combines were following each other on the highway, both Draper bean heads at least 40 foot wide. The drivers of the extra wide equipment didn’t take time to remove the heads and put them on trailers. I suppose they were only moving to a field a mile or two down the road. The “ginormous” bean heads took up the entire highway as they slowly moved along.
The entire incident was a disaster waiting to happen, because a semi came rolling along from behind them. The truck driver wasn’t about to be slowed down for the 2 miles before they turned off into their field. The truck driver took the ditch on the left side to get around the combines.
Thankfully no one was coming from the opposite direction down the highway or coming to the intersection from the gravel road. Good thing It is a relatively flat ditch, but still it was a situation that certainly could have had a disastrous outcome.
The semi driver made it past the over-width equipment, but laid on the horn to make sure he let the farmers know he was not happy. I am guessing there were some dirty looks exchanged during that encounter. Somebody up above was looking out for everyone concerned.
Keep that situation in mind as you are driving around our rural community. You never know what might be moving your way, as you pop over that next hill.
Please, watch out for slow moving vehicles. Be even more cautious of fully loaded grain trucks that are in a hurry to claim their place in line at the grain elevators. Everybody needs to be extra cautious as the 2019 harvest season comes to an end.
