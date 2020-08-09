Although I try hard to avoid negativity, it is a given it will show up sometime, particularly on Social Media. The best part about that is, it can easily be deleted, and no one will ever know the difference. It’s a lot healthier to just concentrate on positive.
Lots of gloom and doom to catch our attention, BUT there are just as many good things to read about when scrolling around on my iPad. What I look for are “feel good” things.
It is surprising how many days during the months of the year are designated to remind me to contact those who are important in my life. In April, bosses recognize their assistants on Administrative Professionals/Secretaries Day. I find myself missing co-workers a lot, but during that last week in April I miss them more than ever. The flowers, plants and recognition we received was a great feeling, as was telling us we were appreciated for our efforts for what we did from behind the desk throughout the year. I could easily send a text or give those people I worked with a call or text, but too often I neglect to do that.
An example of another day is National Friendship Day in June. Cousins Day was July 24th this year. Just this last week was National Girl Friend Day. Grandparents Day is on September 13th this year. Not to be forgotten is Sibling’s Day, designated during the month of April.
It is nice when notifications pop up on my phone to remind me to keep in contact with important people in my life.
Along with the reminders there are usually quotes, or proverbs or toasts to be copied and shared. Like the Irish proverb, often used as a toast between friends. It goes like this:
THERE ARE GOOD SHIPS AND WOOD SHIPS,
SHIPS THAT SAIL THE SEA,
BUT THE BEST SHIPS ARE FRIENDSHIPS
MAY THEY ALWAYS BE.
Coming up on Sunday, September 13th is Grandparents’ Day. A quote relating to that is:
Grandparents are a delightful blend of laughter, caring deeds,
wonderful stories and lots of love.
One particular quote to be shared on Siblings Day is so true:
-To the outside world we all grow older, but not true to brothers and sisters!
-We know each other as we always were. We know each other’s hearts.
-We share family joys, jokes, feuds, secrets and griefs.
-We live outside the touch of time.
In relation to Cousins’ Day, I found a sentence that most likely everyone can relate to:
-Cousins are your childhood playmates
who will grow up to be your forever friends
Anyone lucky enough to grow up with their cousins at family gatherings during the holidays, birthdays, reunions and other events throughout the year know how spending time with cousins was something to look forward to.
In my opinion, there are a lot of positive things to focus on. Of course, there will always be negative day-to-day things. People around us will do things, say things and now-a-days post things that are upsetting. Often times no consideration is given of how their actions or words might affect others. My advice to myself, “Ignore the negative and look for things to celebrate every day.”
One final piece of advice from Helen Keller: Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.