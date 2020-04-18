If I may stand on a digital soapbox for a moment, which is my very subject for writing. Even though we live in an amazing age of technology and can utilize so many different platforms for sharing the things which are of utmost importance, there are those that want to ignore the concern of spreading the coronavirus and continue to meet together as a church; even if it means breaking the rules.
As a pastor, it took me two weeks to actually stand in front of a camera to share the Word of God on Sunday morning. I simply wrote a message the first two weeks and shared it with those within the church I have been called to pastor. It was the special importance of Easter and the resurrection that caused me to try and preach to an imaginary audience in hopes that people would be watching. Consequently, with a normal attendance of 12-15 people, having nearly 150 watch the youube video of the Easter sermon the Lord put on my heart was quite a thrill.
Growing up in the 1980’s with the fall of so many televangelists, the last thing I want to do is start a digital ministry. But I must say, it was nice to share the Bible with more people.
I know that a couple of other churches record their services regularly and another local church live-streams their service each week. The technology is there. Why not use it, right?
I will readily admit that I am a little slow on the uptake. I probably would have been on the sideline criticizing the first pastor to use a microphone. “Jesus didn’t need one. Why do you?”
The truth is, if we were all not so darned fearful to talk about our faith with each other, we wouldn’t need large gatherings to make us feel more comfortable in our faith. Afterall, didn’t Jesus say that wherever two or more are gathered in my name, there I am also? The best conversations I have had about faith and scripture have happened in small groups.
I realize that I am going to step on some toes as I ramble on but hope you will at least hear me out.
I was very disappointed to hear that some churches chose to open their doors on Easter, ignoring health directives and social distancing concerns. None locally, mind you. Others tried to conduct a drive-in service even after they were warned not to.
Should they be prosecuted? No. Should they have enough common sense to listen to authority. Absolutely. So why didn’t they? I can only speculate.
I think if we are willing to take on honest look at contemporary religion, we will find it is very egotistical. There is often a competition among churches. As pastors, we will deny it. But the truth is, every pastor wants to believe his/her sermons, worship services, Bible studies are superior to those of his/her peers.
Often times the conversations among the leadership are more concerned about attracting people to their church rather than leading people into the Kingdom of God. It’s no wonder that it is hard for a church and its pastor to take a Sunday off in spite of widespread concerns.
Locally, I watched parts of several local online services the first Sunday after it was recommended churches close their doors to traditional services to help lessen the spread of the coronavirus. My favorite social media post was from a family, that gathered in their own back yard. Utilizing contemporary worship recordings and the Word of God to conduct they conducted their own time of worship. I loved it seeing that.
You see, prayerfully concerned about the church during this time, I felt as if the Lord was laughing at me for being concerned. Afterall, this is HIS church. Do I not have enough faith to believe that it can continue without me in the pulpit on Sunday?
Some say that we may never go back to the way things were before COVID-19. When it comes to church, I hope that is true. But I certainly am not fond of the direction we have chosen to go.
I have tried hard not to single out any church our pastor in this opinion piece. If I may, I would like to commend Heidi Wallace, pastor at First Presbyterian Church and Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Each week she has asked to publish guidelines for weekly worship in the Lyons Mirror-Sun. What I discovered in reading her contribution each week is that she is trying to create a worshipful heart in her congregation during a time of isolation. As to where it appears that many churches are trying to keep a traditional church going, she is offering an alternative that seeks to connect the individual directly with God rather than trying to keep the status quo of corporate worship.
Trust me when I say that I am in no way advocating for people to leave their church. I also believe that God has established local church bodies for a reason. I simply believe that we could all stand to learn to worship and understand God through the Holy Spirit better rather than relying on the charisma of a pastor or appeal of church programs. When we learn to grow in our relationship with God outside a local church, our local churches will be strengthened for a ministry of evangelism and fellowship unlike we have ever seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.