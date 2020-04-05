For What It's Worth
Her name is Lynette. Her last name isn’t important as it likely changed in the last 35 years, assuming she married. She was a teenage wrangler at summer camp when I met her in the early 1980’s. She stole my 16-year-old heart with her cowboy boots and long flowing hair.
We wrote letters to one another for a while following that one-week love affair. Checking the mail everyday was a must as I waited for her perfumed letters. I can almost smell the scent if I close my eyes and reminisce.
Young people will never know what it is like to get love letters in the mail just as many of us will never appreciate Instagram. The anticipation of receiving a letter was almost as sweet as the letter itself.
My father recalls the months of separation he and our family experienced while in the Navy. He said that when my mom wrote to tell him my brother broke his arm, he was already out of the cast by the time his reply reached us.
I was reminded of those times of yesterday as I set out to encourage a few folks this morning via texts and Facebook messenger. Communication has become so simple these days. Yet somehow, we still lose touch with one another.
During these times of uncertainty and isolation, it is more important than ever to reach out in new ways to communicate with one another. Dropping by to check on each other just isn’t an option.
I included, many of us are feeling an emptiness as social interaction is at a standstill.
Who in your life is in need of a phone call, text, or may be waiting for you to drop a line in the mail? No need to spray perfume on a letter, just a simple note of encouragement can go a long way these days.
