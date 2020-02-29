Visiting with friends, the topic of Daylight Savings Time came up and someone made the comment, “the sun shines the same number of hours a day and the hands of the clock aren’t going to change it.” Looking through some different sources on the subject, it appears the majority of people agree. A century ago when DST was introduced, more daylight meant less use of artificial light. During war time it was determined the hour change in the summer saved coal.
In modern society, Computers, TV screens and air-conditioning use energy no matter if the sun is up or not. These days the amount of energy saved by implementing DST is minimal. In fact, when Indiana introduced DST in 2006, a study found that energy actually increased in the state.
On Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 a.m. all but 2 states (Arizona and Hawaii) will be springing forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time (DST). Support in favor of the time change is no where near as positive as it once was. Fewer people think it's worth the effort or even an effective way to save energy. According to a national phone survey, only 33% of American adults think DST is worth the hassle.
According to another survey by Rasmussen Reports (a media company that specializes in collecting and distributing public opinions) only 37% were in favor two years ago. Support of the time change dropped again in 2019 to 48% answering they do not think the clock changing ritual is worth it. In the same survey 19% were not sure.
One article listed pros and cons of the time change. Proponents of DST argue that longer evenings motivate people to get out of the house. With an extra hour of daylight after clocking out from jobs it means more daylight for outdoor recreation like boating, golf, soccer, baseball, running, etc. The time change may counteract the sedentary lifestyle of modern living, (that I agree with); but other pro points noted that it improves road safety, plus it brings about a 7% decrease in robberies, (I have a hard time agreeing the road safety, especially after the tragic accidents occurring on local highways this past week).
Those who are not in favor of DST have their reasons for doing away with the time change every 6 months. The first thing they argue is that the one-hour difference makes people sick, claiming it disrupts the body’s inner clock and circadian rhythm. Some studies showed lack of productivity in the workplace when employees lose the hour of sleep in the Spring. Supposedly work force productivity increases once the clocks fall back to regular time in November.
When the facts are considered, does an hour really make a difference? Some think DST is perhaps the dumbest ritual and the practice should be stopped. Others are happy to see an extra hour of sunshine in the Spring and Summer after they leave their workplace.
After our conversation talking over the topic, we were divided on whether the practice should be done away with and leave the clock alone or change to DST year around.
Congressmen receive messages from the public asking them to “stop switching the time” and other messages saying “DST is not effective in saving energy”; DST causes stress”; and the one that makes the most sense to me......”If we are saving energy, let’s keep it Year-round- but if DST is not saving energy, then drop it."
I found there has actually been a book written on the subject. The book was written by Author Michael Downing called Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight-Savings Time. It probably hasn’t made the best seller’s list, but it’s out there if anyone wants to read it. While shopping for the book on the subject, maybe we could buy a sundial and leave it to the sun to tell us the time of day.
