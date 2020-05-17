Every week I hear and see acts of kindness going on around our communities. A good friend’s husband had open heart surgery and her son-in-law built a ramp to make their life easier when he gets home from the hospital.
Another friend knew of a family needing a handicap entrance. With some measuring and creating a plan, the project became a reality when the materials and labor were donated.
On Saturday afternoon, a white pickup pulled up in our drive and dropped off a lovely plant. Such a nice surprise from Rachel’s Greenhouse located here in Decatur. A note was attached saying, “One must have sunshine, freedom and a little flower that brings a smile to everyone.” The note also said the plants were donated anonymously. I watched as they stopped by each house down the street and left plants. Curiosity got the better of me so I attempted to catch up with the pickup to see who I could thank, but all the deliverers would tell me was the same thing, “It’s given anonymously.”
I will pamper the plant inside before planting it outside. Mother Nature hasn’t faced facts that it’s May and it’s time for warmer weather. We could all use some sunny and 75-degree days.
Have a great week and maybe you will see yourself receiving an act of kindness or notice someone who you can do something for to brighten their day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.