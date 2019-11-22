On a daily basis, several memories pop up on my Facebook page. It is nice to get reminders of past family get togethers. Recently my phone dinged with a notification. On my screen were family pictures from 2015. Seeing those pictures of our grandkids, it is amazing how fast they have become “young adults”. The pictures I was included in is a reminder how fast I became an “old adult”. Guess it is true what they say, “Time flies when you are having fun.”
Last weekend we got to spend time with our daughter and her family. While we were together, the subject of Thanksgiving plans was discussed. While we were talking about plans, I sent texts to our grown grandkids to find out their work schedules and their plans. Holidays get tricky, finding a time that works for everyone.
When the grandkids were younger and were all in grade school, it was simple. In fact, most Thanksgivings were 3 or 4 days with everybody able to spend time together, starting Wednesday night and going right through the weekend. Currently we have to consider work schedules, basketball practices and scrimmages, “significant other's” family gatherings. When all was said and done, we made a plan of what works best for the majority. Those that can’t join us for dinner might be able to come later but will have to settle for leftovers.
It took some planning, but I think we got it figured out. As you well know, as families grow up and grow in numbers, planning family holidays can be a challenge. But what would life be without a few challenges now and then?
