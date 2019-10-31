October 31st, a day of fun at elementary classroom parties. Kids and their parents have shopped for or made their costumes. Then the fun part- trick or treating for lot and lots of candy, while pretending to be someone else.
If only the real world was that simple. There is the other “frightening,” scary stuff that goes on every day. Last week I had a frightening experience that had nothing to do with Halloween. Instead it was brought on by a “spook” pretending to be someone else, with no need for a costume or a mask. The scamming “trick” was no “treat.” I received a message from someone pretending to be a friend I have known most of my adult life.
Early in the morning my phone alerted me I had a Messenger notification. When I checked my screen it showed the name of a long-time friend that I haven’t heard from for quite a while (or let me say I “assumed” that was who it was.) Our friendship with this couple goes way back to slow-pitch softball. Our children went to high-school together. Our granddaughter worked in their restaurant. They are one of those couples who have been a part of many stages of the past.
The Messenger text started with, “How are you doing?” Innocent enough question, so I responded, “We are good, how about you?” That is all the scammer needed to work the plan. The next text written was, “My wife is not doing fine. (The scammer actually used her “first name” making it all the more convincing.) I don't know how you want to be of help to us. She is having a kidney transplant surgery coming up this Friday. We are yet to come up with the additional $8,000 needed. Please, can you raise what little you can to help. Anything you can do, just something!”
My first thought was not the plea for money, but instead concern for our friend’s health. I sent a text back that I wasn’t aware she was ill, adding how thankful I was she had a donor. All the things that go through your head when you hear news like this. Call me gullible, because I asked if there was a fundraiser planned and maybe he should ask the people planning a fundraiser to put something in the newspaper to let people know.
Then a red flag went up when the response was, “We don’t want to be public. We are just asking a few people. We have a PayPal account so you can donate.”
I told the person texting me that I wouldn’t donate through PayPal.
They responded, “I understand.”
Taking a break from this strange text, which was getting more suspicious by the minute, I contacted another friend to check this out. “That is when I find out there is no kidney transplant on Friday, nobody is sick, this is a HOAX?” Now I was ticked off. What a horrible thing for someone to try to pull off, preying on my emotions. Pretending to be a friend needing help.
I go back to my phone and see there are more messages from this scam artist (or maybe it wasn’t a person at all, but some automatic robot call with all the right answers.) The additional texts were all about financial help being needed.
I decided to play the game and see just how far this text conversation would go. So I asked, “What is your address? I want to send a get-well card so she knows I am thinking of her.”
They respond, “We still live in Oakland, you know that.” Then they write, “Give me your number, I will call you if you don’t mind.”
I write back. “You should have my number.”
They write back again, “I don’t understand.”
My response: ACTUALLY, I think we have a MISunderstanding. There must be 2 couples in Oakland with the same names, because my friend is healthy and not having a kidney transplant. Maybe the couple you are referring to live in Oakland in a different state. Or maybe you need to get a real job and not try scamming money from innocent people and playing on their sympathy.
Scammers response, once again, “I don’t understand.”
My response. “I can’t make it any clearer! Good bye.”
They got in the last word with, “We know true friends when we are facing challenges.”
Oh brother!!! Now I have to go through the hassle of changing my account passwords. I did delete the Messenger texting app, but first I had notify anyone who I connect to by Messenger, letting them know they would not be able to reach me that way anymore. Then I provided those contacts with my text number and email. No more Facebook Messenger app on my phone. This one time experience of being scammed was enough.
Yes readers, there are lots of scammers out there. Scary, frightening, creepy “snakes in the grass!” and not just on Halloween. I did put this out as a post on Facebook, just because I wanted to use every avenue possible to get the word out right away about the text I had received. In the comments added to my post were similar experiences others have had. You name it, scammers have many ways to try to get your money. By posting it on Facebook, maybe it will be seen by the people who monitor the social media site and they will check into it.
Yes, I am embarrassed I didn’t stop to think how unlikely it would be to get this type of message from this friend. But, my first instinct was shock and wanting to help them when I read they were facing a health issue and having major surgery.
Ironic as it may seem, when my niece saw my post, she had just been in a class where an FBI agent was giving a seminar on scammers. She learned that a lot of scams are traced, originating in Nigeria, but the scammers themselves are here in the U.S. Scams are being investigated, but the culprits continue to keep on trying and stay under the radar.
Keep up your guard and be aware. Scammers don’t need masks, costumes or other things to hide behind. They just continue to come up with new “tricks!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.