Resourceful.
While attending Grace College of the Bible in Omaha back in the early 1990’s, the main focus of the school was in producing missionaries. The school’s president at the time was quick to tell donors that many of the missionary organizations had commented that the missionaries from the Midwest were the ones to recruit. They were known to be resourceful and possessed a strong work ethic.
As a spoiled Navy brat, I can attest to what it was like to be raised on the coasts compared the Midwest. I don’t think I ever realized what real work was like until we moved to Nebraska when I was 13. My dad thought it would be good for my older brother and myself to help a farm neighbor bring in hay just a couple weeks after the move. I don’t think I ever recovered.
It is that resourcefulness and work ethic that I believe is helping Nebraska through this pandemic. We see those qualities come through in so many different ways. These thoughts were prompted by reading the article about Lyons-Decatur Northeast’s response to these uncertain times.
Resourceful. I don’t think any other word could so readily capture the spirit of the school districts in Northeast Nebraska. Distance learning has been incredible with educators going above and beyond to both encourage and instruct by thinking outside the box. They have proved themselves time and time again and their passion for education and compassion for their students is simply amazing.
The administration in working with their teams have come up with a winning plan on how to honor the graduating class. What makes it special is that it is just that, special. It seems each district is planning on doing things in a way that is uniquely theirs while keeping all involved safe.
I have enjoyed reading the senior spotlights each week as well. What a great group of students. It always makes a person feel good when a young person thanks their community and especially those God has put in their lives to lead them thus far.
Like everyone else, I am praying this all ends soon. At the same time, it is indeed exciting to see the resourcefulness of those in Northeast Nebraska.
