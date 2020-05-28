It was not the weather we would hope for as we consider the activities of Memorial Day. On the other hand, the drizzle on Monday morning was reflective of the dreary days we have been experiencing. Sadly, Memorial Day thoughts had to be found instead of delivered by our veterans due to directed health measures as a result of the coronavirus. Hopefully you had a chance to reflect on the fallen. If I may, let me ask you to now reflect on the un-fallen.
Unlike Lyons and Decatur, some communities such as Oakland went ahead with services in their cemeteries. Being asked to give the prayers in Oakland, I noticed that attendance was down as to be expected. No bands or noted dignitaries were present.
As I stood at the podium, I looked out over the beautifully decorated graves. Off to the side stood a group of men in dark pants and white shirts. Each head crowned with a familiar veteran’s hat. The men were familiar, very familiar. This wasn’t their first time at the cemetery this year. In fact, they probably spend more time among the tombstones that most of us.
As we remember the fallen, it is these individuals who continue to serve their fellow servicemen and women and their families. Pulling out their white shirts regularly, sometimes two or three times a week, they stand at attention at graveside services. Many now retired, they answer the call to continue to serve.
May we never take for granted their presence. May we never fail to remember what brings them together.
As they sadly end up burying their own, a concern is being felt about the future of our veterans organizations. Will the next group of servicemen and women assume the responsibility of honoring their predecessors? Time will tell.
Until then, let us continue to honor them as they seek to honor those with whom they have served. As we consider the sacrifice of the fallen, let us remember the un-fallen… or maybe better understood as the not-yet fallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.