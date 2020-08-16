As some have commented, for an early end to in-class education last spring, the summer sure did pass quickly. The school year always seems to sneak up on us and this year is no exception for the Hinelines.
Our eldest son heads to Northeast Community College in Norfolk on Saturday to begin his earning a degree in automotive technology. Our two younger sons head back to school at Oakland-Craig on Thursday, the day this paper is published. We thought the summer would last longer.
As the students head back to school, we find ourselves feeling a bit anxious due to the COVID 19 pandemic. We are not alone. As to where some wonder why we ever closed the classrooms in the spring, there are many who wonder why we are going back when things seem to be worse today locally.
I assume it is because we have learned a bit more about the virus over the past few months. Although there are many things we continue to learn, we have come to realize that shutting things down completely creates its own set of problems that will likely take decades from which to fully recover. I believe we are also finding out more and more about the virus itself, how it is spread and who needs to be concerned.
Although shutting things down early could be considered a knee-jerk reaction, it was a necessary one. I also feel that we need to at least try to get our kids back into face-to-face education as soon as possible. Is the timing right? Ask me next month.
One thing I have personally been reminded of is that folks sure seem to get worked up when they feel they have become experts on something. I feel this week’s online poll results found on this page will attest that there are many levels of concern when it comes to a return to the classroom.
As always, everyone feels they have the best facts available to make an informed decision and will argue until they are blue in the face utilizing those facts. One thing I learned in competitive debate in high school was that both sides usually carry in several magazine cases worth of “facts” to make an argument. Interestingly enough, in competitive debate you have to be prepared to argue both sides of an issue because you don’t know whether you will be on the affirmative or the negative until the coin is flipped moments before the first round begins.
There is an abundance of information out there concerning COVID 19 that has been circulated in the last several months. Most of it based on scientific understanding by respected individuals. Yet there is still so much we don’t know. The problem is even those who are studying the problem and looking for solutions do not agree even though their briefcases are full of the same information.
It would do you and I a world of good to realize that if those who spent their lives studying these things don’t have it figured out yet, we don’t either.
I am confident that our school, our health department, our state and our federal government truly have our best interest in mind. Ok, maybe the higher up you go the more political it gets. But I am confident in our local leadership and local health department to monitor the situation and make the best decisions they can.
Please be respectful of one another’s decisions. Please be respectful of the school your children attend and the community in which you have chosen to live. And above all, please be respectful to one another.
We will get through this. Hopefully our relationships with one another will survive as well.
(0) comments
