Our little get away to watch our grandsons' basketball games ended up with some rescheduling of games because of the forecast of winter storms. Even so, it worked out that we were able to at least see each of them play one game. It is amazing to see so many 8th graders out for the sport.
Brandon's 8th grade class has six teams. Each of those six teams has 15 boys. Brandon saw a lot of playing time and being one of the tallest, he started his game center court for the jump ball. He has grown so much this past year. He's not our “little” youngest grandson anymore.
Both boys did well and ended up with wins. Tyler might not be the tallest on the team, but he has a knack for always being in the right place at the right time. So fun to watch them over the years. Seeing how much things have changed since they were little boys scrambling around the floor in the third grade, learning the game. Watching them play now, it is proof that all those weekends of Club ball games and all the practice and time on the basketball court really has paid off.
Raising kids these days is a lot different than when our two were growing up. How parents keep track of their busy schedule is beyond me. It is a good thing for iPads, cell phones, and wrist watches that beep constantly with messages and reminders.
During our three days visiting, the boys had something going on here, there, and everywhere. Brad was out-of-town for his new job, so it worked out well that we were around to help get Brandon to school, confirmation, and everywhere he needed to be. Tyler has a school permit now, which makes me nervous. The quiet little town of Grimes has grown so much since the kids moved there when Tyler was six weeks old.
Grimes has grown by leaps and bounds. What was farm ground five years ago is now the home of Walmart, a huge new Menards, new restaurants, two new schools, new churches, and a bank and mini mart on every corner. Two new grocery stores are being built within blocks of each other. Every time we make a trip to visit, we cannot believe how it continues to grow with new housing. It is your typical small community that is close enough to the city, so it is in a location that will continue to grow.
When Charlie and I got back to Decatur, we said the same thing we always say to each other, “We will take our small, quiet little community over the city any day.”
